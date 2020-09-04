Video shows man swiping packages from NW Miami-Dade homes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood are hoping surveillance video will lead to the capture of a man who was seen stealing packages from at least two homes.

Victims who reached out to 7News said the thefts happened Friday in a gated community along Northwest 82nd Avenue and 198th Street.

“It’s just sad to see you cannot trust anybody anymore,” said area resident Luerick Lineo.

The surveillance video captured the subject as he backed a dark-colored sedan into a driveway, walked to the front door and snatched a big box off the porch.

Moments later, he was seen running back and stuffing the box into his car before driving away.

Surveillance video at another home captured the same man on Thursday as he swiped a much smaller package, ran off and hopped into a getaway car.

Lineo said these thefts are why it pays to invest in security systems.

“Oh, yeah, it helps a lot, because when somebody drops something and you’re not home, you can see that it’s there,” he said, “and if you come and don’t find it, you can call up right away and say, ‘My package was here, and now it’s gone,’ so it’s good to report stuff.”

If you have any information on these thefts or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.