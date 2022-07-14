MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - What started as an argument at a UPS Store in Miami Gardens took a dangerous and violent turn when an angry customer was captured on surveillance video lunging at a manager and striking him with a gun.

The terrifying confrontation took place at the business located along the 19800 block of Northwest Second Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

The security footage captured the moment the customer, seen dressed in an orange T-shirt and dark colored shorts, attacked the employee.

“You think I’m playing with you?” said the gun-wielding customer.

Hours later, the manager described how the assailant pummeled and pistol-whipped him repeatedly.

“Here he hit me with the gun a couple of times,” he said as he showed 7News the back of his left ear.

“Gimme my [expletive] money!” the customer said in the video.

The manager said he was certain his life was in danger.

“I was thinking I was gonna get shot,” he said.

The footage shows the victim trying to calm down his assailant.

The victim said the customer was incensed over a disagreement over a shipped package.

Moments later, the employee said, the customer pulled out the gun.

“I will blow your [expletive] brains out!” the customer said.

“Definitely, I was thinking I was gonna die there,” said the manager.

The employee said the disagreement stemmed over an Amazon return of a printer that the customer said was damaged. The customer said he wanted his money back and made threats to try and get it.

“I’m not effing playing with you, dawg,” said the customer.

“I’m not playing with you, either,” said the man.

It was at that point when the altercation turned physical.

“He started hitting me with a handgun a couple of times,” said the manager. “Everybody started running in the store.”

After the beating, the customer walked away but later started heading in the victim’s decision.

“I’m not saying anything,” said the manager.

Fortunately, the irate customer walked away, but not before vowing return.

“I’m coming back,” the customer said.

“He said, ‘I’m gonna come back and finish what I started,’ and I don’t think he was talking about the return,” said the manager.

The UPS Store location closed for the day after the incident.

The manager said he’s not sure whether or not he’s going to come back to work. He added that the assailant was recording himself on social media at the time of the incident and had been to the business at least six times before.

If you have any information on this incident or the assailant’s whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

