Tri-Rail suspends fares as ridership declines due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WSVN) - The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) has announced that all Tri-Rail fares will be suspended beginning this weekend.

In a statement, SFRTA cited low ridership numbers as one of the reasons for the change, which goes into effect on Saturday until further notice.

Another reason is to keep officers, who otherwise would be checking passengers’ tickets, at a safe distance.

“Tri-Rail ridership has dropped over 60% in the past few days, compared with the first week of March 2020 when ridership averaged 15,000 on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends,” part of the statement read.

There will also be a schedule change to allow for crews to properly disinfect each train.

An 18-train schedule will run every two hours with operations starting at 4:17 a.m. throughout the work week. On weekends, 12 trains will run every three hours, starting at 5:17 a.m.

