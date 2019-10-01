Teen hospitalized hailed hero after saving mother, son swimming off Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - School officials and community members have come together to pull for a teenager in critical condition after he heroically saved a mother and her son at a sandbar off Virginia Key.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the Historical Virginia Key Beach on Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, a 25-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son were swimming along a sandbar when a strong current pushed them away from the shore.

“When we saw the mother drowning, was [when we knew] that we had to act fast,” witness Meredith Diaz said.

That’s when a 17-year-old, identified by family as Christian Burgos, went into the water to try to save their lives.

His cousin told 7News that the brave teen rescued the boy first by pushing him toward the shore before turning back to save the mother.

However, Burgos came across trouble himself, and those standing by watching decided to join together to save him.

Speaking in Spanish, one good Samaritan said he described feeling scared, especially when he saw the young man floating in the water. He added that several people held hands and formed a line to try to get to the 17-year-old, but he was too far away, so he and others jumped into the water and pulled him out.

The Booker T. Washington High School senior was absent from class Tuesday as he spent the day at Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

“He was able to save the lives of two people while putting his own life at stake” said school principal William Aristide. “No other better way to describe him other than the word ‘Hero.'”

Aristide and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with Burgos’ family at the hospital.

Heartbroken and inspired by the courageous actions of this selfless teen who is now fighting for his life. His heroism goes above and beyond any value we could ever teach @MDCPS. https://t.co/0WHRjvobTB — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 1, 2019

“I’m both inspired and heartbroken by what I learned, and I could not stay home or continue to enjoy my evening without coming here and embracing and praying alongside these two families,” Carvalho said.

As for the mother and son the teen saved, they were released from the hospital after spending some time being evaluated as a precaution.

“Thank you for helping us,” Maynor said. “You are a kind man.”

The mother said in Spanish she is thankful for the 17-year-old who risked his life to save her and her son.

