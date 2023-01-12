MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times.

A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen.

The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his art teacher at Agenoria S. Paschal / Olinda Elementary School, located in the Brownsville neighborhood, slapped him in the face on Dec. 20.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the child’s parents said they received a phone call from the school’s principal and the teacher involved later that day.

The parents, who asked not to be identified, said the teacher told them that the slap was an accident, but then they got word from other teachers and students who said the student was struck, not once, but multiple times in front of the whole class.

The boy’s mother described what her son told her.

“I asked what happened, and he told me that the teacher slapped him four times in his face, and he wanted to call us, but he couldn’t do anything because the teacher made him stand next to him and stand right there until the bell rings for class to get out,” she said.

“I want to see [the teacher] held accountable for what he’s done. That’s all I want to see him do for what he’s done, just for what he did to my child,” said the boy’s father. “I just want to see him held accountable for his actions.”

The parents have filed a report with Miami-Dade Schools Police. They said they want to know why the art teacher is still working at the school, as far as they know.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

