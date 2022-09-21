MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside of a house in Miami Springs.

The incident took place on East Drive; police secured a perimeter on the 150th block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard near Miami Springs Middle School, Wednesday morning.

Officials also closed off La Baron Drive near the Academy for Innovative Education (AIE) Charter School.

A heavy SWAT presence was also seen in the area.

Police told the person inside the home to come out with their hands up on a loudspeaker.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene as a precaution but has since left.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.