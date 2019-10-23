SW Miami-Dade middle school teacher accused of groping student

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Riviera Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade has been accused of groping a student at the school’s library.

Forty-two-year-old Roberto Schwartz was arrested on Friday in connection to the alleged incident that took place Oct. 7.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the student claimed Schwartz asked her to follow him into a book closet, turned off the lights and touched her inappropriately.

Police said the student was able to maneuver her way to the light switch and turn them on. At that point, the two of them walked out of the closet.

Detectives said the student later told her mother about the incident.

When police brought in Schwartz, officials said, he confessed in a written statement.

Schwartz appeared in court over the weekend and has since bonded out. His arraignment is set for Nov. 18.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools said they are “deeply troubled,” and this type of behavior “won’t be tolerated.”

Schwartz has been with the school district for 14 years and, until this arrest, had a clean personnel record. He has since been fired.

