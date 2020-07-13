Suspected ‘gang member’ arrested in South Beach after detectives follow Instagram posts

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, authorities said, is a gang member known to police across parts of the country spent part of the weekend in jail in Miami-Dade County after detectives from two agencies tracked him down to a South Beach hotel using his Instagram posts.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, identified as Widley Mentor, seen wearing a white tank top and carrying a backpack as he wheeled a suitcase behind him.

On Monday, he appeared before Miami-Dade District Judge Mavel Ruiz.

“You are charged as a gang member,” she said.

Miami Beach Police said they arrested Mentor on several charges after they were tipped off by the New York City Police Department Intelligence Bureau.

.@MiamiBeachPD say they got a tip from @NYPDnews re: a known “gang member” visiting S. Beach. He was tracked to Ocean Dr via Instagram & CCTV cameras & arrested when found w/a bag containing a loaded gun, stolen credit cards and “COVID-19 stimulus checks.” @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/8k4sfovWjO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 14, 2020

Mentor’s arrest form reads in part that officers were informed that, “An active documented G-Stone Crip gang member (of over 10 years) with numerous felony convictions was in Miami Beach, and had been seen posing with firearms on his social media account.”

New York and Miami Beach police detectives examined Mentor’s Instagram posts and managed to track him down to the Carlyle Hotel on 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Investigators also viewed closed circuit TV footage and spotted Mentor sitting by himself on Friday.

Detectives spotted the suspects smoking a marijuana joint, and that gave them probable cause to arrest him.

Police said they found a semi-automatic 10mm Glock handgun in a black holster in Mentor’s possession. The firearm contained five live rounds in the inserted magazine.

“[You are charged with] possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” said Ruiz.

More: @MiamiBeachPD say NY “gang member” Widley Mentor had a pistol in his backpack when arrested on Ocean Dr after he tagged himself on IG. They also say he had stolen credit cards& debit cards, “COVID-19 stimulus checks” & a “fraudulent NJ driver’s license.” @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/NLD0SvEfCO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 14, 2020

According to the arrest form, detectives also found “two Chase credit cards belonging to a male in Brooklyn, New York, that did not know the defendant and had his identity stolen.”

Officers also found “a bank debit card that was forged,” as well as “treasury checks belonging to two different residents of New York. The checks were COVID-19 stimulus checks.”

The arrest form states Mentor also had “two Venmo credit cards that were forged and a fraudulent New Jersey state driver’s license with the defendant’s picture.”

His Instagram posts indicate Mentor enjoyed a “surf and turf” dinner at the Carlyle Cafe. A picture shows the receipt with a $104.32 bill.

Police said he has at least half a dozen convictions out of North Carolina.

He posted a $24,000 bond over the weekend.

