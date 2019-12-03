Suspect jumps off Family Dollar roof during attempted burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to an attempted burglary at a store in the City of Miami.

Miami Police responded to a Family Dollar along Northwest 36th Street and 10th Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a heavy police presence could be seen blocking a portion of the road.

Officials said the suspect tried to gain entry through the store’s roof.

However, officers arrived at the scene just in time to prevent the burglary.

In an attempt to escape, the suspect jumped off the roof and was injured.

Westbound 36th Street has been closed as police investigate.

