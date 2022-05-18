NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is fearing for his life after he became the target of hate by his neighbor who threatened to kill him.

“He had kitchen knives in both hands, and he started lunging towards us, threatening to stab us and kill us,” said Aaron, the victim.

Aaron recalled an encounter with the man accused of terrorizing the neighborhood while slinging racial and antisemitic slurs.

“He seemed like he just lost it, just snapped,” said Aaron.

On Monday, neighbors were growing concerned about the behavior of a man living on Northeast 179th Street, near Glades Drive, in North Miami Beach.

One person kept an eye on his actions and took a video just hours before things got scary.

“As I’m walking, I notice a crazed man holding kitchen knives, cursing us out, yelling antisemitic slurs, and he started chasing us,” said Aaron.

According to the police report, that evening, 32-year-old Christopher Luke Tika Singh, with knives in both hands, threatened five people in his neighborhood and “… started screaming and yelling, ‘All Jews and [n-word] are going to die tonight.'”

“I ran away, and I didn’t want to mess with a man holding two kitchen knives,” said Aaron.

A cell phone camera also rolled as police arrived and took Tika Singh away in handcuffs.

“So, Mr. Tika Singh, you’re facing some very serious charges,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer during a court hearing.

Tika Singh was in court Wednesday, charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with prejudice.

“This is not an isolated incident. He has been arrested for very similar things in the past,” said a prosecutor during court.

Prosecutors asked that he be held in jail while he awaits trail. Until a hearing on that, he’ll stay locked up without bond.

“It was very frightening. I’m just happy he’s no longer a threat to the community,” said Aaron.

Neighbors told 7News he has lived in the neighborhood for years with his mother, and they’ve never seen him as a threat until now.

