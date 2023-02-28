MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after being accused of a sicking crime. Police said that he duped, drugged and sexually attacked women.

There were three different women with similar stories, and now, their accused attacker is behind bars.

Jeremy Bittner appeared in court, Tuesday.

“You were arrested for three separate cases, charged with three separate cases of sexual battery, false imprisonment,” a judge said. “They go from Oct. 29, 2022; Jan. 30, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023.”

He was arrested after being accused of raping two women and attempting to rape a third in a span of months at his condo at the Waverly Sobe off 14th Street.

“I lost my job, I was let go at the end of September last year, ” Bittner said.

Bittner asked the judge to appoint a public defender because he said he had no liquid assets.

“I don’t think you qualify for a public defender,” the judge said. “You have to go hire an attorney. You go get a line of credit or an equity loan.”

In all three attacks, Bittner was said to be using heavy narcotic.

In one case, he is accused of luring a woman from Rome to Miami Beach on the pretense of renting out a room at his condo. And in another case, he allegedly held a woman against her will with a weapon.

“I’m very concerned for the safety of the community, and as such, the State is requesting a bond of $1 million,” said Nessa Eth, a prosecutor.

Bittner is being held without bond.

He will be back in court Tuesday afternoon.

