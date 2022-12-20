NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Walmart shoppers were left in shock after they said a man purposely dropped a baby onto the ground of the parking lot several times. This case has people asking, who would do something like this?

The accused, 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, has been charged with child abuse after witnesses said he intentionally dropped the 4-month-old baby in a parking lot of a Walmart, located at 3200 NW 79th St.

Cellphone video captured the commotion Monday in the parking lot after police detained Abbott.

According to the arrest report, witnesses said they saw him drop the baby.

They then flagged down an off-duty officer who also witnessed Abbott dropping the baby.

7News spoke to a woman who ran to help the child. She was with a good Samaritan who was trying to get the baby away from Abbott.

“We heard a commotion, screaming, heard the screaming of a lady saying, ‘Help me, help me,’ and the baby traumatically crying,” Andrian Ferguson said. “There was a guy clenching the baby tightly, and I asked, ‘Are you the mother?’ and she said, ‘Just help me, just help me.’ She was an innocent bystander just going by and said, ‘He dropped the baby. He’s trying to stomp on the baby.'”

It’s not clear how or if the man is related to the baby.

Witnesses said the child’s mother was inside the Walmart when this happened.

Abbott has bonded out of jail.

Miami-Dade Police said they do not have an update on the child’s condition.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.