Survey: MIA ranks 3rd in list of airports with worst TSA wait times

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida airport ranked among the worst for wait times at the security screening line.

According to a national survey conducted by Upgraded Points, Miami International Airport ranks third in the country with the average wait time at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint being 19.6 minutes.

Newark Liberty International in New Jersey and George Bush Intercontinental in Texas ranked in the top two worst.

The fastest airport security checkpoint was Salt Lake City International with an average wait time of 9.1 minutes.

Upgraded Points says the best day and time to go through airport security at MIA is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on a Sunday.

