SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As rescue crews continue their search for survivors of the partial collapse of a condominium building in Sufside, the town’s police chief has provided an update about road closures near the site.

Surfside Police Chief Julio Yero addressed the detours and closures during a news conference held Saturday night.

“Currently, the perimeter extends from 85th Street to 96th Street. Harding Avenue is closed. Collins Avenue is obviously closed,” he said. “We are asking for everyone to please avoid the area.”

🚨 #UPDATE 23: TRAFFIC ALERT

•Collins Ave – 83rd to 90th St. is currently closed.

•Harding Ave – 83rd to 96th St. is closed to pedestrian & vehicle traffic.

•Byron Ave – 85th to 90th St. is open only to residents.

Expect traffic delays in the area.#SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/Lkbu35Wa2j — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 26, 2021

The police chief stressed only residents will be allowed within the perimeter.

“Obviously, our residents are suffering as well, in entering and exiting here, so the fewer people that enter, the quicker they can get in and out,” he said.

Yero said the department’s gial is to reopen Harding Avenue as soon as possible.

“East and west traffic is still available. As soon as we can, the goal is to at least open Harding Avenue and make it both north and southbound,” he said.

As for how long Collins Avenue, a main artery of Miami Beach and Surfside, will remain shut down, Yero said, “Collins Avenue is going to be remaining closed for some time.”

