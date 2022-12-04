MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood sent one person to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call of a reported assault in a parking area near Northwest Second Avenue and 27th Street, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

While attempting to apprehend the subject, investigators said, an officer discharged the firearm, grazing the subject in the right shoulder.

The subject was taken into custody and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Miami Police’ Internal Affairs Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have since taken over the investigation.

