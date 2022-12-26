SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida shoppers are returning to the mall after Christmas Day.

Stores at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater were packed with eager shoppers on Monday.

Some were there looking to return a few things, others hoping to nab some good deals.

“I’m thinking maybe inside here might be empty, but hopefully, yeah, hopefully we get some good deals today,” said Issac.

But that news isn’t stopping people from standing in lines, hoping stores will get into the holiday spirit and accept their returns.

“We are just doing some returns, some sales … The best sales are the day after Christmas,” said Wendy.

If you are planning to brave the crowds to return a gift.

Remember these three tips:

Don’t open the box or other packaging.

Keep the receipt and bring it with you.

And don’t forget your ID.

For those after Christmas sales, shoppers at the Dolphin Mall seem pleased, so far.

“This is our tradition every year: to go shopping the day after Christmas and use our gift cards,” said Tess.

An estimated $135 billion worth of products will be returned this holiday season.

Many retailers have changed their policies to try to discourage returns.

It’s recommended, if you can, go into the actual store to make the return. You will have a better shot of getting your money back quick.

Also, keep in mind some retailers, like Old Navy and J. Crew, are charging restocking fees to discourage people from returning those unwanted gifts.

