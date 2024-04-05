NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Carolina police officer is facing charges after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself.

Peter Rodler Tidot was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence charges, Friday morning.

The incident happened on Thursday in a home in north Miami Beach.

According to the arrest report, Tidot “did leave a loaded firearm unsecured and unholstered within reach of his son.”

North Miami Beach officials found the child with a gunshot wound to his head and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is currently recovering.

Family members told 7News that Tidot is a police officer in South Carolina with the Columbia Police Department.

The Columbia Police Department in South Carolina released the following statement:

A Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer has been placed on investigatory suspension after being arrested by the North Miami Beach Police Department this week. CPD was notified by the arresting agency of charges stemming from allegations of negligence after an incident involving his 4-year-old son and an improperly secured and loaded duty weapon assigned to Peter Tidot. Per protocol, Tidot who has been with CPD since April 2023 will remain on investigatory suspension until the disposition of criminal charges in Florida and administrative investigation by CPD's Internal Affairs Unit under the Office of Professional Standards. Columbia Police Chief W.H. 'Skip' Holbrook says, "We are praying for the speedy recovery of the child and everyone impacted by the incredibly unfortunate incident. Let this serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety and proper gun storage."

CPD Chief W.H. Holbrook also released the following statement:

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of the child and everyone impacted by the incredibly unfortunate incident. Let this serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety and proper gun storage.”

Tidot has since been released on bond.

