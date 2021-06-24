BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Shul of Bal Harbour has opened its doors to help those affected by the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, and officials said more than a dozen members of the synagogue are among the missing.

7News cameras captured volunteers opening a truck full of supplies outside the synagogue, Thursday afternoon.

“It feels good to do something, no matter how small it is,” said Ryan Rea, who donated supplies.

“We Jewish people have learned through history that we live with almost impossible hope,” said Rabbit Sholom Lipskar with the Shul of Bal Harbour.

Throughout the day, people stopped by the house of worship to drop off supplies.

Just after 6 p.m., cameras showed volunteers unloading water bottle pallets from a truck.

About an hour later, representatives from the Miami Marlins and Sedano’s Supermarkets arrived at the synagogue with supplies, including food, water and personal hygiene kits.

Those providing donations said the goal is to give survivors a sense of normalcy.

“Basic needs that you really don’t think about, but when you’re displaced from your home, they’re important,” said Juan Martinez with the Miami Marlins.

“I have a couple of co-workers who have friends in the building who are unaccounted for right now,” said Rea. “We had a Zoom meeting today, a teams meeting, and some emotions were high.”

By Friday morning, the synagogue was inundated with supplies and has since paused the collection for the time being.

Shul of Bal Harbour officials are asking members of the public to not drop off supplies as they are now trying to determine the best way to distribute them to survivors.

Cellphone video captured supplies being sorted into different piles on tables inside the synagogue.

Officials said at least 13 members of the synagogue are among those still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the partial collapse.

“Everybody is calling anything and anywhere looking for their loved ones. Their loved ones are not answering their phone calls, or they haven’t heard from them,” said Jewish community activist Yona Lunger, “so they’re reaching out to any phone number wherever they can and however they can. The search-and-rescue [crews], God willing, will bring back their loved ones in one piece.”

When asked what he has been able to tell the families of the missing, Lipskar replied, “Nothing. You’re able to give them kindness and empathy.”

When asked about missing family member, Alberto Koenig, who came to donate supplies, replied, “I have, actually, a person I know. I know many people from Venezuela are looking for other people here. Right now, as far as we know, they’re under the mess over there, and [crews are] digging, but we’re doing our part for right now.”

Near the synagogue, in the area of Collins Avenue a 90th Street, a homemade sign that reads “Surfside strong” was hung from a balcony.

“Thank God we have the fire rescue we have. Thank God we have the people showing up to help,” said Senator Rick Scott. “I talked to the Consulate General of Israel, they’re offering support and they’ve got a lot of expertise in this.”

Synagogue officials said they are trying to reach people by phone and staying in touch with family members of those who remain missing. They have a prayer list as well.

“You can’t take away their pain. You cannot change reality,” said Lipskar.

Organizers at the synagogue advised anyone who has questions about how to help can call 305-868-1411 because they’re trying to sort through everything that they have.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

