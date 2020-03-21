Shoppers scramble for food, supplies as stores strive to keep shelves stocked

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Shoppers grappling with an increase in closures and restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus flocked to supermarkets and food stores across South Florida this weekend to find that coveted supplies remained difficult but not impossible to find.

It’s come down to knowing when to go shopping to find the items shoppers need.

Cameras captured a long line outside of the Publix in Weston, Saturday morning.

Cellphone video, meanwhile, captured some empty shelves at the Publix in Miami Shores.

At the Publix in Aventura, shoppers said their luck depended predominantly on timing.

When asked whether she was able to find everything she was looking for, shopper Audrey Lane replied, “Everything except Clorox. No Clorix, vut otherwise I found everything.”

At a B.J.’s Warehouse in Fort Lauderdale, a shopper who identified himself as Lewis said he was pleased with what he found.

“It’s very organized, so the people there are very patient,” he said. “They’ve got some music on, kind of keeps your mind off of it. The stock is low, but it’s to be expected, but overall I’m pleased with the organization they had.”

It was a similar story at Costcos in Miami-Dade County.

A shopper wearing a face mask, who identified herself as Myrna, listed some of the items she bought as she unloaded her purchases in her car.

“Things that we eat, some fruit and groceries, and some protein, some fish,” she said.

For these shoppers, it’s all about being prepared.

“You don’t know what could happen in the next couple of days or weeks so you have to prepare,” said James.

But it seems that, no matter where they go across South Florida, there is always that items shoppers can’t find.

“I’ve been out looking for toilet paper for days now,” said Stephen Rodoquino. “If anyone has toilet paper out there, I’m willing to bid. I don’t know what it is, but I’ll find out.”

Publix employees who spoke to 7News said the best time to shop for hard-to-find items is shortly after they open at 8 a.m. Shoppers will only be allowed to purchase two packets of toilet paper and two egg cartons per person.

