MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across the sidewalk, near South Pointe Park, injuring several people in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue raised two red flags for a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. warning the public that it’s not safe to go into the water, Friday.

Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, Friday afternoon.

The powerful rogue wave arrived mid-morning, slammed a bike against the railing and washed people into Government Cut.

As of 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced a high surf advisory that will be in effect until 8 p.m., Friday.

Police closed off an area of the park, as they investigated the scene.

According to Miami Beach Police, six people were affected by the powerful wave; they were all taken to the hospital.

A witness took pictures and showed victims with cuts on their arms and legs. One person appeared to have a head injury.

“I have never seen the water this turbulent, ever,” said Williams Schachte, who lives nearby.

Schachte and another witness, Tim Carr, saw the dangerous conditions from their condo building, and they biked to the park to get a closer look.

“I was really kind of shocked,” Carr said. “It’s kind of the perfect storm between king tides this month and I think the remnants of Ian.”

7News spotted another man getting treatment after he too was banged up in the surf. He left with bandages on his arm and foot.

Video footage from a nearby building showed just how high the surf was, as it covered the sand and reached the shrubbery along the concrete.

The water was so high in Miami Beach that some lifeguard stations had to be moved to higher ground.

Residents in high rises along the beach captured the white caps and waves from stories up.

Folks in Key Biscayne also saw the same sight in this spot, as water was pushed well past the dunes.

“It might be sunny, but when you have waves like this and this kind of action, really be careful out there,” said a bystander.

