MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were taken to the hospital after, police said, six vehicles collided in Miami Gardens in a crash that involved three children.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck on State Road 7 and Northwest 188th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a silver Lexus and a black Dodge Charger with significant damage.

The children were all in one of the cars involved. It remains unclear whether or not any of them were among the injured.

Police have shut down Northwest 188th Street while they investigate.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

