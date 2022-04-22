MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting in front of the McArthur Dairy plant has sent a security guard to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene, off 71st Street and Northeast Second Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Officials are still investigating the case, but they said the victim appeared to be targeted right in front of the guard house.

“When officers responded, they found a security guard, a female security guard who had been shot several times,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “Immediately, officers applied a tourniquet and other trauma care to the victim on the scene. It more than likely saved her life.”

Paramedics transported the guard to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The shooter remains on the run, but police said they know who the shooter is, and they are looking for an older model black Mercedes-Benz.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

