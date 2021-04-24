Search underway for driver in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run that killed man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 61-year-old Joseph Pendergrass was crossing the street near Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street when he was hit, just before 9 p.m., April 10.

Investigators said the driver did not stop to help and took off.

Pendergrass later died, officials said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.