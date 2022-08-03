SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in South Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Kamila Perez was last seen along the 3000 block of Southwest 159th Avenue, around midnight Monday. The teen left her residence and has not returned since.

Perez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 103 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black crop top with glitter and blue jeans.

Police said Perez may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detective Y. Hernandez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad At 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers At 305-471-TIPS (8477).

