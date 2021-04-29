‘Sea of flowers’: Mother’s Day floral arrangements ready to ship out at MIA facility

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s all about flower power at Miami International Airport as Mother’s Day approaches.

Over the next several weeks, hundreds of 18-wheelers will be heading to the airport to pick up flowers to distribute across the U.S.

Mauricio Posada, the manager at C.H. Robinson’s MIA facility, is in charge of the operation. He said they’re ready for the oncoming wave of greenery.

“A day like today, you will see no less than 60,000 boxes running through our facility,” he said, “so the description of a sea of flowers is pretty accurate.”

In 2020, the warehouse received 91% of all flower imports by air, making it the flower gateway of the Americas.

