MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s popular Christmas theme park is set to open but at a new home.

On Friday, at 6:30 p.m., it will host its 39th year on a 40-acre plot of land between Medley and Doral, along Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest moved to Hialeah Park in 2021 after losing its home in Tropical Park in 2020.

The theme park’s opening was postponed after the tropical storm watches were announced due to Hurricane Nicole.

