HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound express lanes of the Palmetto Expressway remain shut down in Hialeah due to a rollover crash that left one person injured

Florida Highway patrol and Hialeah Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 122nd Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The victim will be airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Troopers shut down southbound lanes while they investigated. Three lanes have since reopened to traffic.

