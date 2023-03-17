NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Roadways that were shut down at Golden Glades Interchange have reopened hours after a crash involving a truck sent chunks of concrete down onto the pavement, causing major traffic backups.

Friday afternoon, 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in North Miami-Dade after a tractor-trailer hauling construction material hit the overpass on Interstate 95 that loops around to the 826.

The vehicle was traveling west o the Northwest Seventh Avenue extension to enter the Palmetto Expressway.

Concrete from the overpass could be seen on the roadway.

The impact was so severe that officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said it damaged support beams for the Florida Turnpike bridge over the Palmetto.

The 826 westbound at the Golden Glades Interchange was closed, as crews began cleanup efforts and engineers worked into the night to ensure the I-95 overpass was stable.

No injuries were reported.

Until further notice, @MyFDOT_Miami and @FloridaTurnpike is closing ramps and travel lanes in the vicinity of the Golden Glades Interchange, after a crash damaged support beams for the Turnpike bridge over SR 826. @FHPMiami is on site and FDOT crews are assessing the damage. pic.twitter.com/6f45rxO6Bk — FDOT District 6 (@MyFDOT_Miami) March 17, 2023

Several other closures included the following:

I-95 southbound ramp to 826

Northwest 167th Street ramp to 826 southbound

Northwest Seventh Avenue extension to 826

Friday evening, drivers shared their traffic headaches with 7News.

“When I saw this on my map, thatit’s all become red, I knew that I might not make it for my reservation,” said driver Daniel Fhakis.

Drivers were stuck navigating the maze that is the interchange. They were told to go to the Florida Turnpike northbound. However, the I-95 north ramp to 826 remained open.

The closures along the interchange were not the only major traffic nightmare for drivers in Miami-Dade County. Those hping to take the JFK Causeway to get to Miami Beach from Miami on Friday afternoon encountered a stuck drawbridge.

The west drawbridge experienced a mechanical issue along the eastbound lanes that caused a major disruption, forcing the bridge’s closure in both directions.

Eastbound and westbound traffic was backed up for several miles. Fortunately, the issue was fixed, and the bridge reopened to traffic a couple of hours later.

The roadways on the Golden Glades Interchange were back open sometime before 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.