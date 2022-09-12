MIAMI (WSVN) - In London, while many have gathered to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, the people in South Florida are also paying their respects.

On Monday, one by one, people wrote messages of condolences in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away late last week.

“I couldn’t let the day go by without expressing my thoughts to my wife, myself and my son and daughter in-law to what the world lost,” said Jeffrey Perlman. “Britain really lost it’s monarch, but we lost, the world lost, a giant. She had no personal life. She gave everything she had to her country.”

“And I’ve written, ‘In our deepest sympathies from Scotland,’ even though we’re living in Florida,” said Janice McKendrick. “[The] Queen means a lot, bit patriotic and we’re very sad about the news.”

Her Majesty has had a global impact, and it’s evident in the words those have written in a book. Once the pages had been filled, the condolence book will be sent to London.

“It’s been incredible to see the outpouring of sympathy and respect people have shown across the United States and indeed across the world,” said British Consul General in Miami, Rufus Drabble.

If you would like to sign the condolence book, it is located in the lobby of the British Consulate General in Miami. You are able to come and sign the between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“What she was to us and to others will live on as long as we and our descendants remember her,” said Perlman.

If you are unable to sign the condolence book in person, you are able to sign it online.

