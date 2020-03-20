Publix to hire ‘thousands’ of associates to keep up with COVID-19 demand

(WSVN) - Publix is looking to hire thousands of associates in an effort to keep up with a surge in shoppers heading to its stores to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Marcy Benton, vice president of human resources.

The supermarket chain said they intend to hire by the end of March to fill positions at its stores and distribution centers.

The centers are located in Miami, Deerfield Beach, Lakeland, Boynton Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota.

