PortMiami travelers react to coronavirus outbreak amid cruise ship quarantines

PORTMIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Travelers who arrived at PortMiami to board their cruise ships remained unfazed about the possible risk of contracting coronavirus while at sea, even as passengers off the coast of South Florida were unable to disembark from their vessel at Port Everglades for hours.

Travelers who spoke with 7News on Sunday said they were ready for a fun holiday.

“We’re gonna have a blast,” said a woman.

“The only thing that could ruin it is bad weather,” said another man.

Travelers stayed on vacation mode, despite nearly two dozen coronavirus cases on a Princess Cruises ship off the coast of California.

Much closer to PortMiami, crew members on board the Regal Princess were tested for COVID-19 before the ship was allowed to dock at Port Everglades.

Nevertheless, travelers at PortMiami said they are not concerned.

“Not at all,” said a woman.

“Not in the least bit,” said another woman.

“I’m not nervous,” said another woman.

“I’m not afraid,” said another woman.

Those crew members’ tests came back negative Sunday evening, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a no sail order.

Because the Regal Princess wasn’t allowed to dock for hours, its next cruise was cancelled.

One couple who came all the way down from Canada for that cruise said they didn’t learn about the cancellation until they arrived at Port Everglades.

“It’s crazy,” said the wife, “so we’re really shocked.”

The couple said they will receive a full refund, Now they are trying to plan an impromptu South Florida vacation.

“It’s a lot better weather than up in Canada right now, so we’ll stick with it,” said Greg Hawbolt, the husband.

Meanwhile, Egypt confirmed 33 new cases on a Nile River cruise ship. Passengers on board that vessel are​ confined to their rooms.

Among then are Amy Khamissian from Miami.

“I am glad that I’m negative, but let’s face it, me being on this boat only for four days, incubation period is longer than that,” she said during a phone interview. “We have certainly been exposed to a lot of people with it.”

On Sunday, the State Department issued a stern warning to U.S. citizens, advising them against traveling by cruise ship, especially if they have underlying health issues.

The previous day, Vice President Mike Pence announced new screening, testing and treatment guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus through ships.

As for those passengers who headed out of PortMiami on Sunday, many said they are taking precautions and hope others are doing the same.

“I hope everyone is going to be healthy and not sick,” said a traveler.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.