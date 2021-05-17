Pop-up vaccination site unveiled at downtown Miami’s DuPont Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic building in downtown Miami became a new location for COVID vaccinations.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials gathered at the Alfred I. DuPont Building on First Avenue and East Flagler Street to unveil the new pop-up site, Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered there until Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is needed.

For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

