MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman faced a judge a day after, police said, she brought a firearm to a parent-teacher conference with the principal of her child’s elementary school and threatened to use it.

Brenzina Jones appeared in bond court on Friday. She faces several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and assault.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Judith Rubenstein advised the suspect to refrain from speaking.

“Don’t make any statements, Ms. Jones, please,” she said.

According to detectives, before she left the campus of Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens on Thursday night, the suspect told someone at the front security desk she would protect her child.

The arrest report states Jones said, “‘I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit. I’ll shot this [expletive] up.'”

The report further states the suspect “proceeded to open her purse and recklessly display the butt of her gun.”

Parents of students at the school learned about the incident on Friday.

“Just hearing this story is very upsetting to me,” said parent Trinece Coleman​. “I never know what’s on a person’s mind, so even if she didn’t mean it, the fact that the gun was there, and the fact that the words came with the weapon there, it was very alarming.”

After showing she was armed, the report states, Jones placed “the gun back into her purse and made loud verbal threats directed towards Brentwood Elementary.”

“I hope that she understands that her child has to see this on the news,” said Coleman. “It’s OK to protect your kids. It’s something that we have, that mother instinct that we want to protect our kids, but I think it’s the way in which we do it.”

