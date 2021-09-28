MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a woman after a tough takedown.

An officer tackled a woman outside of a restaurant near 11th Street and Collins Avenue Sunday night.

Police said she verbally threatened a family while holding a knife.

Officials said the woman dropped it but lunged toward the officer before she was taken to the ground.

Stacy Lee, 39, has been arrested and faces several charges, including disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.