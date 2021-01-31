Police searching for gunman in South Beach shooting that injured woman, 2 men

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, opened fire in a busy section of South Beach, sending a woman and two men to the hospital.

Investigators said they are looking for 32-year-old Keshawn McLean. He is wanted for attempted murder.

According to Miami Beach Police, some sort of argument led to the shooting outside The Licking Restaurant along the 700 block of Washington Street, at around 8:40 p.m., Sunday.

“The preliminary information leads us to believe there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Monday morning, cellphone video was released showing men shouting at each other. Seconds later, one of them is seen raising a gun and firing seven shots.

This is video of Sunday night’s Washington Ave. shooting on South Beach. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QbtGRMH6nJ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 1, 2021

Cellphone video shows people Inside the popular soul food spot ducking and searching for a place to hide as gunshots rang out.

“We just heard the shooting, saw the crowd disperse,” said tourist Brad Richardson.

Surveillance camera captured people running past a shop as a manager locked the front door, waiting for police to arrive.

“Officers on the scene within seconds of this call,” said Rodriguez.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, police said, officers located the third victim near the scene.

“Three people were shot, two with actual gun shot wounds. The third patient … was grazed by a bullet,” said Rodriguez.

“We stayed a couple blocks away until the police came and until it was safe to come back to our AirBnb,” said Richardson.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and evidence markers on the roadway and sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the male victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. One of the men was initially listed in critical condition, but they are both currently listed in stable condition.

Officials said the woman was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said crime scene investigators located at least two types of shell casings at the scene, and that has led them to believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police on Monday released a picture of McLean. They urge members of the public who come in contact with him to call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

“We’ll be looking at technology to help us with this investigation, and that’ll include license plate readers, city surveillance cameras, as well as any possible witnesses in the area with cellphone video,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“Definitely terrifying, but you have to kind of rehearse these things mentally just to be prepared. Not necessarily paranoid but prepared,” said Richardson.

If you have any information on this shooting or McLean’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

