COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Miami Police Department is searching for an elderly woman missing from the Coconut Grove area.

Martha W. Dugan, 78, was reported missing on Feb. 17. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

She stands at 5 feet, and 3 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is used to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

