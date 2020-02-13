Police searching for 2 after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two subjects after a domestic dispute led to shots fired in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 96th Street, at around 6:15 p.m., Thursday.

Officers could be seen setting up a perimeter extending across several streets.

According to investigators, officers had responded to a domestic dispute that led them to take a subject into custody.

At some point in their investigation, officials said, an unknown subject opened fire in the area from inside a vehicle, prompting officers to discharge their firearms.

The subject who had been apprehended and the one inside the vehicle then fled the area on foot.

Area residents said they heard gunfire at around 5:30 p.m. Shortly after, they said, they saw multiple cruisers arriving and surrounding the area.

A witness who resides in the area, said he saw the subjects flee police and immediately called 911.

Some time later, the witness said, he saw officers taking the duo into custody. However, officials have not confirmed this account.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear how far the perimeter extends, as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.