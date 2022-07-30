MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen in the 1200 block and 17th Street around 2 p.m., Thursday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.

She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and has a tattoo on her right forearm with the years 1989-2015. She was also last seen wearing a gray zipper hoodie, white tank top, black biker shorts and multicolored Croc shoes.

Fraser is known to frequent around the Lincoln Road area and the Beachwalk.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

