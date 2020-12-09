Police raise reward amid search for shooter who killed teen outside SW Miami-Dade hookah bar

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed a teenager outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade hookah bar.

Gabriela Aldana, 17, was gunned down in May 2019. It happened in the parking lot of a hookah bar near Coral Way and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Officials said three men in a black Mercedes-Benz shot her from inside of the car before taking off.

The reward for any information leading to their arrests has gone up to $10,000.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

