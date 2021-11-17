MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is sharing her story one night after, police said, a man pushed his way into her apartment in South Beach and attacked her before she was able to fend him off.

Investigators said the incident took place at an apartment complex along the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue, at around 7 p.m., Monday.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, spoke about the violent encounter, Tuesday night.

“I just – I was fighting for my life,” she said.

Neighbor Celebrity DJYG was among the first to encounter the victim.

“He came and knocked on the door. When he knocked on the door, he forced his way in on her and started attacking her,” he said. “We just heard the commotion, just the back of him gone, you know what I mean? It was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?'”

“I came from work last night around 6:30. I was inside my apartment listening to music and washing dishes,” said the victim.

Police said it all started with a knock on the door and the subject forcing his way into the unit.

“When I opened the door, this man pushed me,” said the victim. “He jumped on me and closed the door behind, and he start attacking me.”

According to a police report, the victim told detectives the man put “both of his arms around her, holding her tight against his body and attempted to kiss her on the neck and on her mouth.”

The victim said she fought back.

“I started beating him as much as I could, kicking him with my legs,” she said.

The police report states the victim “was able to get free from the male and grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and pointed the knife at the male.”

“I was able to open a drawer in my kitchen, [and I said], ‘If you don’t get out of my house right now, I am going to kill you,'” said the victim.

Grabbing the knife proved to be a good move.

“That’s how he got scared, and he left,” said the victim.

But the attacker had one more gesture before he disappeared into the night.

“He gave me his middle finger at the end, and he was smiling at me when he left,” said the victim.

Officers responded to the apartment complex soon after.

“Police came, and everybody else rushed outside, but by that time, he was already long gone,” said DJYG.

DJYG said he’s been warning the women in his complex about this. He believes the man likely got into the complex through the back gate that often fails to swing shut and lock.

“You’re just coming in and going into your apartment, and that’s what happened: when she went in, he came right behind,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives were back at the scene as they continue their search for the assailant.

The victim said she’s grateful to have escaped with her life, and she has a piece of advice for other women.

“Protect yourself the most you can,” she said.

Police said they are looking for a man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

If you have any information on this attack or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

