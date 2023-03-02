COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a murder-suicide inside a Coconut Grove condominium that, they said, involved a man and his 3-year-old son

According to City of Miami Police, a family member called officers to the Grove at Grand Bay Condominium Association, located at 2669 S. Bayshore Drive, just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The concerned family member contacted police to perform a welfare check for 53-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino and 3-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez, 3, who lived in the unit.

The family member even suggested that police break down the door of Gonzalez Testino’s 19th floor unit, but when authorities did not, they took matters into their own hands.

“Our officers arrived, made contact with the family member, and the family member asked if we could breach the door to see the well-being of these two individuals,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “Our officers couldn’t do that, but the family member broke down the door and found that both the 53-year-old male and the 3-year-old child were both shot and deceased on scene.”

Police later confirmed the Gonzalez Testino and Testino were father and son.

On Thursday morning, several police officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and even a chaplain from the police department were at the scene, as they continued to investigate the incident.

A medical examiner’s van was seen driving out of the luxury condo complex.

While police haven’t specified what may have prompted the killing, Testino was likely headed to prison.

In May 2019, he pleaded guilty to foreign bribery charges that were related to a bribery scheme involving a Venezuelan state-owned and controlled oil company.

His sentencing was getting pushed back, but according to court documents, it was finally set to take place on March 24.

Detectives are asking residents at the condo to call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 with any information that may have led to this incident.

