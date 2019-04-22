Police investigate several suspicious fires in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating multiple fires reported in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a recycle bin set on fire along Southwest Sixth Court and Fifth Street, just before 4 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the bin up in flames just a few feet away from a vehicle.

A nearby dumpster was also on fire in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue.

As 7News cameras were rolling near Southwest Eighth Street, an officer took off running after a man they are calling a person of interest.

Police detained the man while they wait to review surveillance video.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

