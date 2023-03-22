NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on Northwest 74th and 23rd Court, sparking a major investigation by the police.

According to law enforcement officials, they received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, which led them to the discovery of the victim. The deceased is believed to have been involved in previous shooting investigations, and his identity has not been revealed as police continue their search for his next of kin.

At least three crime scene investigation vans and several officers were seen collecting bags of evidence before leaving the scene. Police tape now surrounds the area as the investigation remains active.

Local residents are understandably nervous about the police activity, and many are anxious for answers.

At present, police have not released any information about the cause of death or any possible suspects. However, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather any evidence that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

