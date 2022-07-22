CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Gables Police Department is investigating a homicide with assistance from the Miami-Dade County Police Department and the Miami Police Department.

According to CGPD, a shooting happened at the 10 block of Aragon Avenue, Friday morning.

MDP and MDPD are in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Bird Road searching for the offenders.

A traffic advisory alerted drivers that Tiger Trail is completely shutdown as police continue their investigation.

