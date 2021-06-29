HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into at least one car in Hollywood Beach, and they said, the city’s surveillance cameras played a crucial role.

Hollywood Police said 25-year-old Elisha Marcus tried to break into cars on the beach, Tuesday morning.

But they said the arrest likely wouldn’t have happened had it not been for the nearly two dozen surveillance cameras installed throughout the city to help prevent crime and catch criminals.

Back at police headquarters, investigators can watch those cameras in real time. It’s called the Fusion Center.

“Observing and monitoring the beach and the beach area, the streets and the side streets, all the parked vehicles,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

Break-ins are common on the beach in the summer, so officers have been monitoring the area closely.

That’s how an officer noticed someone pull up to a car to try to break in.

“They immediately put in on the radio, and the area was flooded with police,” said Lata.

Marcus must have noticed, because just as they were showing up, police said, he took off.

His attempt to escape, however, was short-lived. Investigators said the suspect almost immediately wrecked his vehicle.

“There was no pursuit. I believe maybe he observed a lot of officers in the area and crashed into something,” said Lata.

Police believe Marcus is probably responsible for more break-ins in the area. Now he’s in custody, thanks to some sophisticated equipment.

Marcus faces burglary charges.

Police said his arrest serves as a reminder to drivers to avoid leaving valuables in their parked cars.

