Police: Aspiring model drugged man at Brickell condo, stole $100K in cash, valuables

MIAMI (WSVN) - An aspiring model is accused of a high-priced heist after, police said, she drugged a man and took off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash and valuables after he brought her to his Brickell condo.

7News cameras captured 24-year-old Syndey Compston as she walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Thursday.

When asked to comment on her charges, she replied, “I’m not talking.”

But her boyfriend, who was not identified, had plenty to say.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

Crazy and criminal, according to City of Miami Police.

Investigators said it all started at Sugar East in Miami’s Brickell section, back in December 2019, and ended later that night at a nearby condo with a man being drugged and robbed.

“It’s just a misunderstanding. She’s an aspiring model,” said Compston’s boyfriend.

But detectives said Compston definitely wasn’t showing model behavior that night.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim said he met the suspect and brought her back to his condo, located along Southeast Sixth Street.

The victim told detectives Compston made him a couple of drinks, and he passed out.

When he woke up, police said, she was gone, along with $100,000 worth of watches, jewelry and cash.

The warrant goes on to say surveillance video from the lobby shows a woman leaving with a large bag.

Investigators said there’s even video from inside the condo showing the woman making drinks.

“She’s a nice person. She’s a tourist; she’s not even from here,” said Compston’s boyfriend.

Police said it took a while to track her down, and more than a year later, she was arrested.

Now that Compston had bonded out, her boyfriend said, she’s looking forward to her day in court.

“She got a warrant, but she’s innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “She don’t do stuff like that, man.”

Compston faces charges of first-degree grand theft.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.