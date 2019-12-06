Police arrest suspected DUI driver for killing pedestrian on Bird Road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a man suspected of driving drunk and fatally striking a pedestrian on Bird Road.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Southwest 60th Place at around 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses saw 56-year-old Jose Gomez driving his gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck westbound on Southwest 40th Street towards the intersection at approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour when he hit the curb, struck a bench in front of a building at 6085 SW 40th St. and then struck and killed a pedestrian who was standing on the walkway in front of the same building.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to smell an alcoholic odor on Gomez’s breath, see his bloodshot eyes and hear his slurred speech in both Spanish and broken English.

Gomez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless vehicular homicide.

After his arrest, Gomez admitted that he was drinking. He also admitted to taking medication.

He appeared before a bond court judge Friday.

The judge did not set a bond, and Gomez is being held in jail until his reset hearing on Monday.

