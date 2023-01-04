MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car, leading police to place the suspect under arrest.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ordeal left the victim, 39-year-old Marco Lopez, shaken.

Lopez told detectives he was stopped in traffic near the Denny’s on Biscayne Boulevard when someone pointed a handgun at his Toyota Camry and fired.

The victim said he hit the car in an attempt to escape, but the bullets didn’t stop. His car was hit four times, including in the front driver’s side door.

The victim was unharmed.

Police said they found the suspect in the Denny’s parking lot and took him into custody.

Investigators said 52-year-old Michael Scott was armed with a Glock 17 and was wearing a bulletproof vest with a security badge. He was also wearing a gun belt that had a holster and two fully loaded 9 mm magazines.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive.

Scott appeared in bond court, Wednesday afternoon. He faces multiple charges.

Scott has been placed on house arrest. His bond is $5,000 with an alternate bond of $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.