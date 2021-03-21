Police arrest 2 for crystal meth trafficking during traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police uncovered crystal meth trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Miami Beach on Saturday night.

Miami Beach Police announced the bust via Twitter.

Other drugs, as well as a loaded firearm, were seized during the traffic stop.

Now two people are behind bars facing several felonies.

