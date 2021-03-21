Police arrest 2 for crystal meth trafficking during traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police uncovered crystal meth trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Miami Beach on Saturday night.

Miami Beach Police announced the bust via Twitter.

ARMED CRYSTAL METH TRAFFICKING: Last night, a traffic stop along Washington Avenue led to the arrest of two subjects. A firearm, crystal meth, and other narcotics were seized. Both subjects face several felony charges. #MBPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/327GWus8Q0 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2021

Other drugs, as well as a loaded firearm, were seized during the traffic stop.

Now two people are behind bars facing several felonies.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.