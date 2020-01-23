Pizza Hut to give away 30,000 free slices of pizza in Miami-area communities

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza Hut is giving out a lot of free pizza in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

As the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut said it will have drivers going around more than 15 locations across parts of Miami-Dade to hand out nearly 30,000 slices of pizza.

The locations include areas like Wynwood Walls, Little Havana and the University of Miami.

According to a press release, drivers will get around in Pizza Hut-themed Ford F250 trucks, scooters and bikes.

The giveaway begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Pizza Hut also announced it will donate $54,000 in grants to local Miami educators “in support of Pizza Hut’s longstanding commitment to childhood literacy through its iconic BOOK IT! program.”

